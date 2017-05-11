45 new jobs for £9 million Spa and County Club

Share Share +1 Shares 9

Swinton Park is in the final stages of construction of a £9 million spa and country club development.

The development has led to a broad range of full and part-time positions from spa therapists to bar staff and retail assistants, from sous chefs to receptionists and housekeepers.

Claire Jones, Managing Director of the Swinton Estate commented: we are looking for charismatic, ambitious candidates to join our highly motivated team, during what is arguably the most exciting phase of the estate’s development since opening the doors to Swinton Park Hotel in 2001. The Country Club & Spa is set to become one of the UK’s leading destination spas, which represents a huge opportunity for Masham and the surrounding area.

The announcement comes as the Swinton Estate also prepares to launch the Swinton Academy this year. Inspired by the British Hospitality Association and their “Big Conversation” initiative to inspire young Britons to enter the hospitality industry, the scheme will offer three trainees the opportunity to join the Swinton team in roles within the hotel, spa and leisure departments and the kitchen.

The trainees will rotate around departments, gaining valuable experience across all areas and learning a diverse range of skills, both much sought-after by the jobs’ market.

The Spa is set to upon during Summer 2017.