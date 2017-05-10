Public invited to be ‘on song’ at Almsford Community Fun Day

All Together Now Community Choir rehearsing ‘One Day Like This’ by Elbow with Kathryn Scott (Blue &white jumper) from the Almsford Community Fun Day team

Members of the public are being invited to join in with a community song performance at the Almsford Community Fun Day being held on Almsford Playing Fields, Harrogate on Sunday 21st May.

The Fun Day’s organisers are aiming to hold a giant singalong to ‘One Day Like This’ by Elbow. The singing will be led by All Together Now Community Choir, who are performing at the event, and visitors to the Fun Day are being encouraged to join in with a group rendition of the popular hit.

Having recently secured a 30 year lease on Almsford Playing Fields for the use of Pannal Ash Junior FC and the wider community, the Fun Day is being put on to celebrate this community resource and raise money for a new community pavilion. Kathryn Scott, one of the Fun Day organisers and Pannal Ash Junior FC trustee, was looking for something novel to pull the whole community together. When a friend explained he had seen a community song work well elsewhere, Kathryn knew this could be a great centrepiece to the afternoon.

Kathryn explained: Our Fun Day is about bringing local people together for a brilliant afternoon of live music and entertainment to celebrate this shared space. What better way to do this than by song! Whether you’re a complete novice or accomplished performer, we want you to sing along and join in with this great celebration of our community.

All Together Now Community Choir were immediately keen to become involved, recognising how this could be a memorable way of celebrating Pannal Ash Junior FC’s first community event.

Choir members are already busy rehearsing the song and it is now available on YouTube for members of the public to sing along to.

The Fun Day organisers are encouraging local people to download, practise and share its content to encourage as many people as possible to get involved with the giant singalong at the event.

Almsford Community Fun Day on May 21st 2017: sing along with the community song

Drinking in the morning sun Blinking in the morning sun Shaking off the heavy one Yeah, Heavy like a loaded gun What made me behave that way? Using words I n…

Chris Kemp, Musical Director of All Together Now, added: We’re aiming for a rousing rendition of this anthemic song at the Community Fun Day. We are rehearsing hard but it would be so much more impressive to have the local community as our backing singers.

The giant singalong will take place at 2.30 pm on Sunday 21st May on Almsford Playing Fields, Harrogate. This event runs from 1 until 5 pm and its organisers are promising an afternoon of live music and entertainment, food and drink, children’s activities including free bouncy castles and children’s entertainers, as well as stalls and taster sessions from many local organisations, including multisports,Latin dancing, pottery and dog training demonstrations.

The line-up of free entertainment acts performing in the on-site marquee includes: The Nightjars, All Together Now Community Choir, Tewit Youth Band, Playback Jazz, Harrogate Hornets cheerleaders and Rascals Entertainment. Guests can also enjoy home-made refreshments, BBQ, licensed bar with real ales, prosecco tent and smoothie tent.

The Fun Day will be raising funds for a new pavilion on the site, which will be available for use by both the football club and community. The Fun Day forms part of a series of fundraisers organised by Pannal Ash Junior FC aimed at raising a total of £150,000 to pay for the building work. The event’s organisers are hoping the proceeds from the day will enable the club to start laying the foundations for the new pavilion.

Entry for the event will be free of charge, with free entertainment, music and children’s bouncy castle. Free parking will also be available at BCL on nearby Hornbeam Park. More information about the event can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/AlmsfordCommunityFunDay/ or on Twitter @AlmsfordGala or by emailing pannalashfc@gmail.com

