Sneak-in burglary from Domino’s Pizza in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to, in relation to a sneak-in burglary where a woman’s purse was taken.

CCTV captured the man entering the back door of Domino’s Pizza premises on Leeds Road in Harrogate at around 10pm on Thursday 20 April 2017. He then proceed to go up the stairs to the staff room area of the propety. A staff member later found that her purse had been taken.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has information which would assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Adam Smith on 101 or email Adam.Smith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170067753.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111