Police release CCTV following theft from Boots and Superdrug in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in relation to the theft of a number of items from Superdrug and Boots in Ripon.

The two men were seen entering Superdrug and then Boots in the Market Place at around 10.40am on Wednesday 3 May 2017. A number of items totalling £400 were taken, including a number of packets of slimming tablets.

Anyone who recognises the men, or who has any information to assist the investigation is asked to contact PC Helen Barrett on 101. Alternatively you can email helen.barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170075530.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.