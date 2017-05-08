Harrogate lawyer goes ‘back to school’ to give lessons on data protection to UK independent education sector

Share Share +1 Shares 9

A Harrogate lawyer has been invited to help schools across North Yorkshire and the UK avoid data protection breaches and combat the growing menace of cyber-attacks.

Giles Ward, Senior Partner and Head of Litigation at Milners, is to share his expertise with delegates from over 400 independent schools at a flagship conference later this month.

As a new era beckons for data protection laws, he will be a keynote speaker at the Admissions, Marketing & Development in Independent Schools (AMDIS) annual conference offering a first-hand insight into how schools ensure compliance.

Giles Ward said: As we have all witnessed, schools here in North Yorkshire as well throughout the UK are being thrust into the data protection spotlight in ever-increasing ways. From new and emerging legislation to sophisticated cyber-attacks – the education sector, and the ultra-sensitive information it holds, is now exposed to unprecedented risks. “Now more than ever before, a raft of actions needs taking to avoid that dreaded knock on the headmaster’s door from the Information Commissioner’s Office – and the scrutiny, penalties, and high-profile media interest that potentially follow.

Giles will explore with delegates the strict rules for protecting data and how these laws are poised to change – as well as offer guidance about what steps they should take now.

He has been practising law since the early 1990s and represents clients both nationally and internationally. Giles regularly publishes articles in both traditional and social media, with a special interest in data protection.

He has considerable expertise in all forms of tribunals, and substantial trial experience in both court and arbitration. He is often instructed on extremely sensitive and complex matters by institutions, schools, charities, companies and individuals alike.

Giles has many reported cases throughout his career, including in the House of Lords and Court of Appeal.

This year’s conference staged by the Malton, North Yorkshire-based AMDIS takes place at the East Midlands Conference Centre, Nottingham, from 15-16 May 2017.