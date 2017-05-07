Yorkshire Air Ambulance sign new five-year recycling deal with BIU Group

From L to R: Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedic Kit von Mickwitz, BIU Group Directors Barry Wilson, Helen Walker and Louise Knapton with BIU Charity Partnership Manager Wendy Yarney and Yorkshire Air Ambulance Director of Fundraising Paul Gowland

Bagging up the stuff Yorkshire folk no longer need has raised more than £2.5m for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

And, donations from unwanted shoes, clothes and household textiles will continue to generate funds for the rapid response emergency charity after it signed a new five-year deal with its recycling partner, the BIU Group.

The YAA has worked with BIU since 2005 and now has over 260 textile recycling banks at household waste sites, supermarkets and car parks across Yorkshire.

The charity’s Partnerships Manager Katie Collinson said: We have a brilliant relationship with BIU, who give us a percentage of all recycled material we collect. This is usually worth around £300,000 each year which is amazing. We are looking forward to further developing our partnership and hope people across Yorkshire will continue to support us by donating the things they no longer want.

BIU has been recycling unwanted clothes, shoes and household textiles for the past 12 years, generating vital income streams for its charity partners.

Dave Swindells, BIU’s Managing Director, said: Our textile recycling scheme was launched with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in 2005 and we are delighted to have raised over £2.5 million over this time, helping to fund the amazing work carried out by the charity. Together we have grown the scheme to enable the charity to invest in its life-saving work and help with daily operational costs. We would like to thank local businesses and the general public for their generous support of this scheme. We look forward to continuing working in partnership with the YAA for many years to come, growing our network of clothing banks throughout Yorkshire and securing this essential funding for the charity.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance serves 5million people and carries out over 1,250 missions every year. It needs to raise £12,000 every day and has just replaced its two, ageing aircraft with brand new, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters.