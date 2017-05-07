Ashville College appoints new Development Director for school legacy and alumni events

New Direction! Lucy Lowthian, has taken up the position of Director of Development at Ashville College

An independent Harrogate school has appointed an experienced charity and fundraising manager to head up a major new function for its alumni network.

Lucy Lowthian, formerly the Fundraising Manager at York Teaching Hospital, has taken up the position of Director of Development at Ashville College – which this year celebrates its 140th anniversary.

Working as a bridge between the College and the Ashvillian Society – the old pupils’ organisation – Lucy’s primary role will be to grow the alumni network, foster closer links with former parents and spearhead fundraising initiatives for the development of capital projects through legacy.

In addition, Lucy will be working to raise awareness of Ashville’s Bursary Scheme, which aims to increase access to the school for all members of the community.

The alumni network is over a hundred years old, having celebrated the 125th anniversary since the founding of the original “Ashville College Old Boys’ Association” last year.

The alumni include famous former students such as Downton Abbey actor Jim Carter, a former head prefect, who reopened Ashville’s drama department in 2014; renamed the Carter Studio in his honour.

The late Eugen Weber, historian, writer and pioneer in modernisation theory, and Oscar-nominated independent filmmaker Jamie Donoghue are other former Ashville students, alongside musicians, politicians and sportsmen.

Mark Lauder, Ashville College Headmaster, said: I’m delighted to welcome Lucy to our team and to be taking on this new role. Lucy brings with her a wealth of experience in the fundraising sector which will be vital for the continued and future success of Ashville College.

Lucy said: For the best part of a decade my focus has been on creating and organising innovative fund-raising events. This new role is a fantastic challenge for me, and I’m very much looking forward to adding to my skills and working with former pupils and parents.

Lucy has more than ten years’ experience in the charity sector, and is no stranger to leading innovative and successful fundraising solutions.

Her most recent role was that of Fundraising Manager for York Teaching Hospital, where she oversaw an increase in income raised, as well as running and completing a variety of significant fundraising events to raise money for upgrading and expanding facilities at the hospital.

Lucy has previously gained an MA in Public Relations and the full Certificate in Fundraising Management and is currently undertaking a PHD in legacy fundraising.