Nominations open as Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards reach quarter century

Nominations for the 25th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards opened today with an appeal from the Chairman for entries from across the region to mark the event’s silver anniversary.

The Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, mark the achievements of outstanding young people aged under 35 from across Yorkshire. To nominate a potential winner, just visit the Awards website at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk or contact Sonia Jones at McCormicks Solicitors on 01423 530630.

Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: This is a special year for the Awards and it would be wonderful to see even more nominations from right across Yorkshire. We believe Yorkshire produces some great talent and that our young people have the grit and determination to success, whatever the challenges they face and we want to hear about them!

The Awards are organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation and have raised more than £1.2 million to support young people in Yorkshire, with grants made to both individuals and organisations supporting them, including sportspeople, those involved in the arts and disabled youngsters.

On hand to launch the 2017 Awards were the 2016 Youngster of the Year, actress Lucy Sherman, and grant recipient Jessica Mayho, a hammer thrower who is training to reach the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Anyone can nominate a potential winner and the closing date for entries is Friday 15 September. The winners will be announced at the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards dinner on Thursday 23 November at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion. Tickets for the dinner are also now on sale and are available through the website.

There are eight categories as follows:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (GMI Property)

Unsung Hero (Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd)

Achievement in the Arts (Barclays)

Achievement in Education (Positive Tax Solutions LLP)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The Wetherby Whaler Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

Special Award (Walsh Taylor)