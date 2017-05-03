New chef for NJ’s marking a return back home for Clive Leyland

Share Share +1 Shares 41

Clive Leyland started his career in the Army aged 16. After four years of catering for a demanding clientele in large numbers, he left the Army and moved to London.

After working at the London Tower Thistle Hotel (1 Rosette), he graduated to the 3 Rosette “Bracewell” restaurant in at Park Lane Hotel.

Accompanied by his wife Andrea, who works in hospitality as a customer service training expert, Clive then relocated to Sydney, Australia to spend five years working at the 5 star Park Hyatt, viewed by many as Australia’s finest hotel.

Returning to Yorkshire, he worked at a number of quality restaurants before taking over as Head Chef at the Black Bull at Moulton. Regularly working 90 hours a week to produce meals for a thousand covers a week.

In March 2017, Jonathan convinced Clive to bring his culinary skills and passion to Nutrition Joe’s, with a focus on good honest food with an emphasis on quality nutrition.

Owner of NJ’s and Gambaru, Jonathan Walker said: We are really excited to have Clive back in Harrogate and working with the Nj’s team. Clive has already worked on creating evening specials, and they have very quickly proven really popular. Clive previously worked at Salsa Pasada, and that, along with all his other experience from far and wide can only be a massive asset to Nutrition Joe’s urban cafe/restaurant.