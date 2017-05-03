Julian Smith re-adopted as PPC for Skipton and Ripon

Julian Smith has been officially re-adopted as the Conservative Party candidate for Skipton and Ripon in next month’s General Election. Mr Smith was re-adopted at a packed meeting of the local Conservative Association on Friday 28 April in Blubberhouses.

Julian Smith said: I am delighted to have been re-adopted as the Conservative candidate for Skipton and Ripon and I am grateful to Skipton and Ripon Conservatives.

It has been a pleasure to represent this amazing part of the country over the past seven years. I look forward to campaigning across Skipton and Ripon during this election campaign and I will be doing everything I can to ensure we have another five years with Theresa May as our Prime Minister.