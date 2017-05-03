Harrogate District Hospital’s Byland Ward recipient of major Freemasons grant       

Major Contribution! The Provincial Grandmaster for the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, David S Pratt, with Byland Ward representatives Tammy Gotts, Adele Dungey and Tracy Campbell

Harrogate District Hospital’s Byland Ward has received a major donation from the Freemasons.

The ward has been given £25,000 to convert and fit out a room into a family support room, to enable them to provide comfort and support for patients – and their family members – as they approach the end of life.

Harrogate District Hospital was one of six organisations to be presented with a major grant this year at the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding annual meeting held at Harrogate’s Royal Hall.

The event, which was attended by 1,200 lodge members from North, East, South and West Yorkshire, saw in total six charities and organisations receiving grants totalling £109,200.

To celebrate the United Grand Lodge of England’s (UGLE) tercentenary and the Province of Yorkshire West Ridings bicentenary this year, the annual amount being given to good causes has increased from £200,000 to £300,000.

Provincial Grandmaster for the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, David S Pratt, said: It is with tremendous pleasure that we have been able to present Harrogate District Hospital’s Byland Ward with this significant grant, enabling it to provide a comforting environment for patients and their families.

Byland Ward was nominated for this grant by Knaresborough’s Priory Lodge, and it was supported in its application by the Harrogate and District lodges.

Rt W Bro Pratt added: This is a significant year for Freemasons, nationally and regionally, and, over the coming months, celebrations will be held all over the Province to mark The United Grand Lodge of England’s tercentenary, and our own bicentenary. I’m delighted to say that Freemasonry is still very strong in this region, with more than 6,000 members and 200 lodges located in cities, towns and villages throughout the region. For the last two centuries we have been very proud of the part that we, as Freemasons, have played in the communities where we live and work, and we will continue do this for many years to come.

For further information, please visit the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s website at: http://wrprovince.net