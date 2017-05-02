Two arrest in Harrogate as police tackle cross border crime

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary following swift response by officers tackling cross border criminality.

Police received reports of two men acting suspiciously in Harrogate, who appeared to be attempting to gain entry to several properties by trying door handles.

The men were seen in the Jennyfields and Burn Bridge areas of Harrogate at around lunchtime yesterday, Monday 1 May 2017. They were reported to be travelling in a white Mercedes Spritzer van.

Road Policing Group Officers located the van shortly before 2pm on Saltergate Drive and arrested the two men in the van. The men, aged 24 and 25, both from Leeds, remain in police custody pending further enquiries.

A number of items, believed to be stolen property, were found in the van.

Anyone who saw the men, or who has any information, is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, Crime stoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170074286 when passing on any information.