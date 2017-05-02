Julian Smith MP visits Swinton Park to see plans for new Country Club and Spa

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Owners and managers from Swinton Park, near Masham, have met with Julian Smith, MP for Ripon and Skipton, to discuss exciting plans for 45 new local jobs created by the launch of its Country Club and Spa this summer, along with the recruitment challenges faced by the region’s hospitality industry in the run up to Brexit and beyond.

Julian Smith was invited to tour the new development with owners Mark and Felicity Cunliffe-Lister and Managing Director Claire Jones and to officially launch their recruitment campaign along with the ‘Swinton Academy’, an initiative dedicated to inspiring young people to enter the industry with bespoke training plans intended to mould them into well-rounded hospitality professionals.

Claire Jones, Managing Director said: We would be thrilled to see quality applications from local people – when operating at such a high level of standards and service at Swinton Park, we need to find talented individuals to join our team.

Julian Smith MP said: I very much enjoyed my visit to Swinton Park and I was pleased to see their expansion will lead to more jobs in the area. This will be a real boost for the economy around Masham and beyond.