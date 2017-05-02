Harrogate sponsor confirmed for the Carter Jonas charity bike ride

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate-based Absolute Commercial Interiors is to sponsor national property consultancy Carter Jonas’ Pedalthon to help raise funds for LandAid, the property industry charity working to end youth homelessness in the UK.

Fielding a team of eight riders, Absolute Commercial Interiors is taking part for the first time in the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon which is being held on Friday 12 May and is the largest charity bike ride for the business community in Yorkshire.

Organised by Iconic Cycling Events and now in its fourth year, the ride has already attracted more than 280 riders from 66 business teams across the region. Last year’s ride raised more than £15,000 for the charity – a target Carter Jonas hopes to exceed this year.

Two routes are available to riders, the 40-mile social ride or 80-mile endurance ride. Both routes take in the gorgeous scenery and villages of the Yorkshire Dales.

Absolute Commercial Interiors provides award-winning interior design, space planning and furniture to a nationwide client base. Its team will be competing in the 40mile social route.

Rob Spivey, marketing executive of Absolute Commercial Interiors, said: When you’re busy at work and home it is often easy to forget about those who are less fortunate than yourself. We have supported LandAid in the past and hope that our assistance will provide some hope to those in need. We have a team of very keen cyclists who regularly tackle challenging routes in the Yorkshire countryside. Sponsoring the Carter Jonas LandAid Pedalthon therefore provides the perfect opportunity to continue fundraising for a deserving cause and enjoy a part of the 2014 Tour de France route.

This year’s Pedalthon is again co-sponsored by Yorkshire brewer T&R Theakston and will start and end at the brewery in Masham. There will also be food stations along the route at Studley Royal Cricket Club and The George at Wath, which will champion Yorkshire produce. Yorkshire Tea, the Wensleydale Creamery, Heck Food, Yorkshire Provender, Dine, Baltzersen’s and Appleton’s Butchers are just some of the Yorkshire producers helping to power the pedals of the riders.

Amy Souter, associate partner based at the Harrogate office of national Property Consultancy Carter Jonas, commented: It’s fantastic to have the support of Absolute Commercial Interiors. Their support, along with that of our other sponsors and the participating cyclists is vital in ensuring we raise as much money as possible for such a worthy cause.

Entry is open to both individuals and corporate teams, and costs £75 per rider or £400 per team of 6. The full entry fee will be donated to LandAid.

For more information and to register visit the website www.yorkshirepedalthon.co.uk. To keep up with all the action on twitter follow @CJPedalthon.