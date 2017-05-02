Deano’s Graze and Grill sold, but will stay an independent

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Deano’s Graze and Grill has been sold to a local restaurateur and will remain as an independent restaurant.

Sarah Jane and Dean Sowden made the announcement today (2 May 2017), that they have sold the business and will no longer be involved.

Dean said: We’ve had so many amazing times in the place & met some fantastic people. There are far too many to mention on here. So many regular customers who have become good friends. We’ve been so lucky to have had the most fantastic staff over the years. Deano’s will continue without us under new ownership. The majority of our staff will be also be staying.

Deano’s opened six years and quickly established a strong local following as an independent. Dean was previously chef at the Tannin Level with owner, Alex Gill. Deano’s was a joint business venture between Alex, Dean and Dean’s wife, Sarah Jane.