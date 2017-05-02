Chamber of Trade targets trades for Local Plan meeting

The management group of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is calling for trades to attend its May meeting

Plumbers, electricians, decorators, gardeners, cleaners and other tradespeople are being encouraged to attend the next meeting of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting will be: The Local Plan – What’s Really Going On?, and will focus on finding the facts behind the rumours about land allocation for housing and employment, as well as the supporting infrastructure including roads, schools, public transport and more.

Both Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council will be represented and the audience will be invited to ask questions.

Chamber chief executive Sandra Doherty said: Input from tradespeople at this meeting would be invaluable, enabling us to better represent the needs of all businesses around the district. We know tradespeople travel regularly, use local suppliers, work with other trades, and use apprentices too. All of this experience would give us vital feedback on everything from traffic levels to the need for affordable housing.

The meeting takes place at the Cedar Court Hotel, Park Parade, Harrogate, on Monday, May 8, from 5.30pm. It will also include a short AGM. Attendance is free for first-time visitors, but pre-registration is needed via the chamber’s website, www.harrogatechamber.co.uk

The open invitation to tradespeople is part of a drive to increase their representation in the chamber. Not only will this improve the balance of its membership, it will also provide much-needed contacts for other members.

Sam Oakes, who leads the chamber’s membership committee, said: We have a fantastic and varied membership of more than 200 businesses from across the Harrogate district. However, the one area which is under-represented is trades. Our hotels, developers, estate agents, office providers and other large businesses are always looking for reliable trades to help them out, and to pass on to their contacts. We want to appeal directly to local tradespeople to consider membership with the chamber, which is very affordable at just £90 for the year for a one- or two-person business. Our meetings are a great opportunity to network – and business suits aren’t required!