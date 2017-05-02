British Empire Medals recipients are presented with their awards

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Four women who have made contributions to their local communities in the North Yorkshire Lieutenancy have received British Empire Medals.

They were awarded the British Empire Medal earlier this year and each received their medal on Friday, 21 April, at County Hall, Northallerton, from Mr Barry Dodd CBE, The Queen’s Representative, The Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, supported by Vice Lord-Lieutenant Mr Peter Scrope and Deputy Lord-Lieutenant Mr David Kerfoot MBE.

The British Empire Medal is awarded for sustained and notable contribution to the community.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: Yorkshire people are renowned for being generous with their time and energy, so it is always a great honour to recognise this by presenting British Empire Medals on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen. In every case the honour is very well deserved. Every recipient has a wonderful story to tell about selfless service to their community.

The people who received the award are:

Trudi Jeannette Abadi, of Leeming Bar, for services to law and order.

Michelle Beckett, of Harrogate, for services to disadvantaged people in the UK and abroad.

Jennifer Caswell Hildyard, of York, for services to the community in York.

Mabel Louise McGurk, of Brookfield, Middlesbrough, for services to terminally ill patients and the community in Middlesbrough.