Serious sexual assault on woman at the Northallerton Fairground

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Shortly after 8.15am today (Sunday 30 April 2017), a woman aged in her late teens attended Northallerton Police Station to report that she has been seriously sexually assaulted overnight at the Northallerton Fairground.

She is being supported by specially trained detectives.

Police have identified a suspect, a 24-year-old man, who has been arrested. He is currently being questioned in custody.

Further investigation and police enquiries are ongoing in the vicinity of the Northallerton Fairground throughout today.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

Please quote reference number 12170073553 when providing details about the incident.