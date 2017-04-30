Bank Holiday Farming Fun at Springtime Live

Share Share +1 Shares 3

Springtime Live is set to sweep into the Great Yorkshire Showground on Bank Holiday Monday with farming fun for all the family.

New for this year will be TV’s Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton while Mr Bloom from CBeebies will be back again – this time with his band.

Farm animals will be on hand, as well as a story telling, workshops, a cosmodome and a new Springtime Live trail,

taking visitors on a journey around the Show who can win their very own Show Rosette.

Also new for this year will be Story Time in the Seminar Room, and there will be bookable times throughout the day for a 20 minute story time session. All activities are free once inside.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: Springtime Live is a real family event with lots of hands on activities for the little ones and plenty of entertainment for the whole family. We started Springtime Live in 2014 to educate youngsters about farming and rural life in a fun way and it’s grown and grown as an event. We would advise you to book your tickets now to ensure entry and everything is free at the event once you’re here. We look forward to seeing you! Other new activities include stonework demonstrations, mini beast craft and stick man building, as well as textile arts. There will also be farm animals including cows, sheep, goats, alpacas and pigs.

Of course it wouldn’t be Springtime Live without the old favourites; chocolate making with York Chocolate Story, bread, sausage and rope making, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, soft play areas and outdoor activities.

Tickets and more information can be found online at www.springtimelive.co.uk

Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, on Bank Holiday Monday, 1 May, from 9am to 4:30pm

FULL TIME TABLE – all activities are free inside.

Hall 1 – Stage Programme Times

10:00am – Springtime Live Welcome with Bertie Bear

10:15am – Pirate Training

10:30am – Wool Story Show Time

11:00am – Mr Bloom and his Band

11:30am – Bertie Bear Show Party

12:00pm – Circus Stars on Tour

13:00pm – Pirate Training

13:15pm – Wool Story Show Time

14:00pm – Mr Bloom and his Band

14:30pm – Star Wars tribute – Jedi Knight Training with Darth Vader

15:00pm – Circus Stars on Tour

15:30pm – BIG FAMILY PRIZE GIVEAWAY

Hall 2 – Arena Timings

10.00am – Ferretworld Road Show

10.30am – SMJ Falconry

11.30am – Airedale Beagles

12.00pm – Farlavale Gundogs

1.00pm – Ferretworld Road Show

1.30pm – SMJ Falconry

2.00pm – Airedale Beagles

2.30pm – Farlavale Gundogs

Hall 1 – Seminar Room

9.30/11.00/12.00/2.00/3.00/4.00 Story Time with Mud Pie Arts – Bookable

10.15am & 1.00pm – Punch & Judy Show