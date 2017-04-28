Travellers take up residence on Crowberry Drive in Harrogate

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A number of traveller vehicles and caravans have pitched-up on an area of land adjacent to Crowberry Drive in Harrogate – 27 April 2017.

There are around 20 caravans on the land and Harrogate Borough Council have said they are aware of the issue and looking to take action.

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: We are aware that a number of travellers have taken up residence on council owned land off Crowberry Drive in Harrogate. Officers will be visiting the location today to gather information, and will commence proceedings to regain possession of the land.