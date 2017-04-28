Purse theft at Ripon supermarket

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police are appealing for information to help identify the man in the CCTV images.

Officers want to speak to the man in connection with a theft at Aldi supermarket in Ripon.

The incident happened at 10.50am on 20 March 2017, when a man reached into the handbag of an elderly woman and stole her purse. The purse contained a quantity of cash and sentimental items.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC 429 Lana Beardsley or email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170046917.