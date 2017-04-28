Movie Magic: couple conjure Up £700 watching Harry Potter films       

Kirsty Dodge and Tim Henton (front seated) with some of the residents living at Disability Action Yorkshire’s Claro Road care home

A Harrogate charity is more than £700 better off thanks to a wizard wheeze conjured up by two cafe workers.

The pair, Tim Henton, 29, and Kirsty Dodge, 27, raised the money for Disability Action Yorkshire by hosting a Harry Potter “Geekathon”, at their home, watching all the films, running a tombola and selling food.

The movie marathon was an open house for friends and family and took 22 hours to complete – starting at 8am on 15 April -and finishing at 10am the next day, with the couple managing to stay awake for the duration.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: We’re incredibly impressed with Tim and Kirsty’s magical idea to raise money and we are very grateful for the donation. We rely heavily on donations from individuals and businesses and the ‘Geekathon’ money will help us continue the work we do. It sounds like Tim and Kirsty had a great time doing their ‘Geekathon’ and we hope that other people follow in their footsteps, do something bizarre or something they love, and consider raising money for us.

Tim said: My sister has cerebral palsy, which inspired me to raise money for Disability Action Yorkshire. Charities like this make such a difference to the lives of people living with a disability. We wanted to think of something original to do to raise money for the charity. We both love the Harry Potter movies, so thought it would be a great way to have a fun time with our family and friends and do something for a good cause at the same time.

Following the “Harry Potterthon”, the couple visited Disability Action Yorkshire’s residential home on Harrogate’s Claro Road, to meet the residents who will benefit from their magical efforts.