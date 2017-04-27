StrEat does Tour de Yorkshire

Share Share +1 Shares 0

After the success of last year’s StrEat Food and Family Fun Festival in Valley Gardens, StrEat are to host a mni Festival for the Tour de Yorkshire on Crescent Gardens, Harrogate.

The food hub is welcoming some of the best Street Food Traders around, Food 4 Festival, The Middle Feast, Chaat Cart, Tibetan Kitchen, Yorkshire Burrito Company, Mela Street Kitchen, Shoot the Bull, Clucking Oinks, Meat Outdoors, The Tuck Truck, Everyday is Like Sundae and Tom.s Coffee…

Relax with a glass of ﬁzz from Vines Wine Bar, a Gin Cocktail from The Angel Share Bar or a Pint of Harrogate’s ﬁnest – Harrogate Brewing Company!

People are being invited to pull up a vintage deckchair and and enjoy the fun – Naughty Tea Ladies will be cycling around on their specially adapted tricycle causing mischief and mayhem. (They wanted to join the race but couldn’t ﬁnd any lycra to ﬁt)

The amazing Baghdaddies Boys will be back in town to take you on a magic carpet ride for an amazing musical trip traversing many corners of the earth. They’ve been astounding audiences throughout Europe for many years with their anarchic melange of traditional European and world musical styles of all eras, throwing them together to form an infectious unique brand of music that never fails to have audiences jumping around in a frenzy -an eclectic mish-mash of musical merriment, their sound is inﬂuenced by music from throughout the world – from the Roma wedding, brass band and gypsy music of Eastern Europe, through to reggae, ska, calypso, jazz and punk rock. They always maintain a truly happy and seriously danceable side to their music. Their presence guarantees an uplifting day and evening of musical merriment.

And when the sun goes down local boy Rory Hoy will take over the decks… Rory is a multi award-winning Music Producer/DJ and Film Maker. His music career has seen him producing 5 critically acclaimed albums and numerous EP’s, Singles, Remixes and Collaborations with other artists worldwide on various worldwide labels. Rory covers many genres including House, Funk, HIp-Hop, Big Beat, Breaks, Chillout and many more.

