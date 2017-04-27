Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus concert raises £500

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Harmony Barbershop Chorus held its annual concert in memory of Dennis Weekes, a former member of the chorus who sadly passed away in 2016.

It was an evening of good music, fun and fund raising for the ‘Take Heart’ charity, for which the concert raised over £500.

‘Take Heart’ is a charity committed to giving care and comfort to patients and their families at the Yorkshire Heart Centre at Leeds General Infirmary and St James Hospital.

Not only were the Barbershop Chorus in good voice but they were also joined by Harrogate’s Misspent Ukes who gave a lively performance with plenty of audience participation.