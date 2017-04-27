Former Harrogate Borough Council Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport joins Transdev

Share Share +1 Shares 6

Rebecca Reeve-Burnett, former Harrogate Borough Council, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport has joined Transdev in Harrogate.

Rebecca gave up the Sustainable Transport role in March and retains responsibility for planning as a Cabinet Member.

In August 2016, Ms Burnett was called before a Harrogate Borough Council, Professional Standards Hearing and found to have made statements that were misleading to a member of the public and therefore placed her in breach of the principle of openness. See Senior Harrogate Councillor Made Misleading Statements Concludes Standards Panel Hearing

Reeve-Burnett joined Transdev as its first VAMOOZ Sales and Operations Manager on Monday 24 April 2017 with a brief to work with schools, colleges and other organisations to build partnerships ahead of the launch of the VAMOOZ app.

VAMOOZ app users will be able to browse a range of destinations or alternatively, make a suggestion for a trip of their own choosing. They will then commit to travel on that trip at the price offered – The price will reduce as more users commit to travel.

The concept behind VAMOOZ grew from capacity issues at peak times on weekday mornings on the company’s 36 buses as a result of large numbers of young people travelling to schools and colleges in Harrogate.

Transdev approached parents and asked if any would be willing to commit to sending their children to school on a dedicated bus – and over a two-week period, over 70 parents said they would buy season tickets to travel on the dedicated school bus, plus the rest of Transdev’s network in Harrogate.

Welcoming Rebecca on board, Transdev Blazefield CEO Alex Hornby said: The VAMOOZ app is almost ready and is expected to begin testing imminently. Our website govamooz.co.uk explains the concept and how people can suggest trips. Rebecca has a wealth of experience in politics and economics as well as transport and is the ideal person to lead us into this new era for the bus industry and the thousands of people who travel every day with us across the North. It’s a very exciting time to be in at the beginning of VAMOOZ, an entirely new approach which we believe will lead to a revolution in how bus services are provided in the UK.

Rebecca Reeve-Burnett joined Transdev Blazefield on Monday 24 April 2017 from a recruitment consultancy, and is an economics graduate from the University of York. She has also worked alongside Transport Minister and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones as a senior caseworker.

Rebecca’s responsibilities will include working with schools, colleges and other organisations including key stakeholders, towards a successful launch of VAMOOZ.