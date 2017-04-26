Two burglaries in Pannal are likely to be linked say Police

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Polcie are investigating after outbuildings of two properties in Pannal were targeted by burglars. They are also urging people living in rural areas to check their outbuilding security.

Between 5pm on Thursday 13 April and 10am on Saturday 15 April, offenders broke into garages at a property in Pannal. Damage was caused to the outbuildings, and four alloy wheels, a chainsaw and a can of petrol were stolen. The wheels are distinctive black and silver Porsche 997 Turbo alloy wheels, valued at £800.

Between 7.15pm on Friday 14 April and 9am on Saturday 15 April outbuildings at a farmyard in Beckwithshaw were broken into, and a chainsaw and a can of petrol were stolen.

PC Lisa Cobbold, of Knaresborough Police, said: We are investigating whether the two burglaries are linked, and I am appealing for anyone with information about these incidents to get in touch. I would also urge people living in rural areas of Harrogate to remain vigilant, review their home and outbuilding security, and report any suspicious activity to the police.

If you can assist the investigation, please dial 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Lisa Cobbold or Knaresborough Police, or email lisa.cobbold@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12170064285 (Pannal) or 12170064132 (Beckwithshaw) when passing information.