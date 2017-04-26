Tockwith man jailed after indecent images investigation

Share Share +1 Shares 0

A man has been jailed for possessing and distributing indecent photographs of children after an investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

Jamie Lock, 21, was jailed for a total of 18 months following a trial at York Crown Court from 18 to 21 April 2017.

Lock, from Hartlepool – but living in Tockwith at the time of his arrest, admitted making and possessing hundreds of indecent photographs of children, including 58 still images and 61 moving images of category A, the most serious classification. He denied distributing indecent photographs of children, but was found guilty after a four-day trial. The court heard that he had been selling the images online, and getting paid for doing so

He will also be on the sex offenders register for 10 years, and subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Lock was arrested by North Yorkshire Police in June 2015, and charged following a painstaking examination of computer equipment and online accounts.

DC Vincent Formosa, of North Yorkshire Police, said: A child is victimised not only when they are abused and an image is taken – they are re-victimised every time that image is viewed by someone. This case sends a clear message that the internet is not a safe anonymous space for sharing indecent images of children. Those that access such images – and those who seek to profit from their distribution – should know that they can and will be traced and prosecuted.