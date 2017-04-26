Story of girl power set to open this evening at Harrogate Theatre

Share Share +1 Shares 20

Based upon the 1980’s movie of the same name, 9 to 5 The Musical is set to open this evening (26 April 2017), with performances until Saturday, 29 April 2017 – a production by the Ripon Amateur Operatic Society

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, the story was first told as a film and then into a musical in 2008.

It tells the story of Violet, Doralee and Judy, working 9 to 5 for Consolidated Industries, with Franklin Hart, the lecherous company president.

Tickets are still available from Harrogate Theatre http://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/9-to-5-The-Musical-Ripon-Amateur-Operatic-Society

See the photographs from the dress rehearsal.