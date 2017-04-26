Sheep seriously injured in Embsay dog attack

Share Share +1 Shares 1

A sheep has been seriously injured by dogs in an incident in Embsay, Skipton.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the sheep was attacked near Low Lane, at about 5pm on Tuesday 25 April.

A group of men with dogs were in the area around the time of the incident, and left in a dark-coloured people carrier. The sheep suffered serious injuries, and may not survive.

Since September 2013, there have been more than 325 reported dog attacks on livestock in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to urge people in rural areas to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police, as part of its Call It In campaign. Even if it doesn’t need an immediate response, every piece of information helps officers build up a picture and could prove vital in bringing criminals to justice.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to phone North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12170070924.