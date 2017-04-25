Harrogate Police investigate alleged sexual assault of a woman

Share Share +1 Shares 6

Harrogate Police are looking for witnesses to alleged sexual assault that occurred on Jennyfield Drive in Harrogate.

It happened at about 9am on Saturday 8 April 2017.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, where male reportedly grabbed a visually-impaired woman’s breast.

It is believed the suspect had a Welsh accent and was walking a boxer-style dog.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact us on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1001 Thomas Lister. You can also email thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170066515.