Harrogate businesses join forces for Tour de Yorkshire challenge

Ruth Sienkiewicz, Guy Moulson and Laura Hampson from Seven Architecture prepare for the Tour de Yorkshire static bike challenge

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Businesses across Harrogate will join forces on Friday, 28 April 2017, in a real-time race against the Tour de Yorkshire pros.

Organised by the Harrogate office of Seven Architecture, the event will involve more than 30 participants, who will each cycle for 10 minutes on a static bike in the town centre as part of a relay during Stage 1 of the Tour.

They will aim to complete the 173km distance before the leading rider reaches the finish line in Scarborough. The professional cyclists are expected to finish the route in five hours.

The challenge will raise vital funds for Seven Architecture’s chosen charity Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is dedicated to improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer by tackling local problems and priorities.

Martin Wood, Director at Seven Architecture, said: Seven Architecture is hugely grateful for the enthusiastic support received from everyone involved. We look forward to taking on the challenge on the day. Yorkshire Cancer Research does such fantastic work throughout the Yorkshire region taking a positive approach to tackling cancer and the way it affects people’s lives. We are committed to supporting the charity.

Stephanie Jones, Corporate Fundraiser at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: We’re really excited to be involved in this brilliant event. Seven Architecture recently named Yorkshire Cancer Research as their chosen charity and this is a fantastic way for them to kick off their fundraising. We hope everyone will come down and support our riders. The money raised will help to prevent cancer by encouraging healthy lifestyles and diagnose cancer earlier by raising awareness of signs and symptoms and promoting screening programmes. It will also fund innovative research projects, from diagnosis to end of life care.

The first riders will start to warm up at 11.20am in the area adjacent to Victoria Shopping Centre, Station Parade. To sponsor the team, please visit https://sevenarchitecture.everydayhero.com/uk/tour-de-yorkshire-charity-cycle-challenge.