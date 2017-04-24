Appeal to find missing man Richard Cooke from York

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Police are becoming concerned for the whereabouts of a 64-year-old man from York.

Richard Cooke, also known as Richard Marshall, left his home in York on Sunday 23 April 2017 at 12.50pm to go shopping into York city centre, but has not been seen or heard from since. It is thought that the St George’s Day parade may have confused Mr Cooke, who has difficulties communicating, and so police are asking York residents to check any sheds or outbuildings, in case Mr Cooke has sought shelter.

He is described as white, 5’9” tall and of a slim build. He has cropped greying hair and white beard. He was wearing a beige corduroy jacket, green shirt and grey corduroy trousers and when he left he was carrying a carrying purple carrier bag.

Anyone who has seen Richard, or who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12170069662.