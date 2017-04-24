33-year-old Harrogate woman dies in South Stainley collision

Share Share +1 Shares 72

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision between a motorbike and three other vehicles on the A61 near South Stainley between Ripon and Ripley.

It occurred at 10.45am on Sunday 23 April 2017 and involved a Honda CBR600F motorbike carrying a rider and a pillion passenger which was travelling in the direction of Ripon and a silver Volvo V40, a silver Peugeot 3008 and a white Mini Cooper.

Very sadly a 33-year-old woman from Harrogate, who was riding the motorbike, died at the scene. The pillion passenger was taken to Harrogate District Hospital.

The road was closed to allow officers to carry out a full investigation of the scene. It reopened later that day at 4.30pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or any of the vehicles involved prior to it, to contact them.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TS Zoe Billings. You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12170069304.