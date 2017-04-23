Harrogate Town 1 – 2 Brackley Town

Share Share +1 Shares 2

Harrogate Town’s last home game of the season saw them slip to a 2-1 defeat to Brackley Town.

The game took a long time to catch fire,not helped by a lengthy injury to Brackley’s, Luke Graham.

A break by Brackley’s, David Moyo, ended with him shooting wide, while for Town, Jack Emmett shot well over after a strong run and cut back by Lewis Turner.

Peter Crook turned another strike from from Moyo round the post and a dangerous pass from Adam Walker found Ndlovu, who shot across goal as Brackley took the initiative.

It was no surprise, when with five minutes of the half left,the unmarked James Armson, drove a centre from Glenn Walker past Crook.

Adam Walker should have increased Brackley’s lead when he picked up a rebound off Crook, but lashed his shot high over the bar.

The second half opened with a penetrative run from Emmett,to set up Joe Colbeck,but visiting keeper,Laurie Walker, kept out Colbeck’s effort.

Town were almost caught out when Ndlovu fed Adam Walker,only for Ben Parker to save the day with a brilliant cover tackle.

Town, slipped further behind on fiftyone minutes when Alex Gudger’s downward header from Glenn Walker’s corner beat Crook.

Harrogate were soon given a route back into the game,on the hour,when they were awarded a free kick twentyfive yards out. Laurie Walker could only get his fingertips to Joe Leesley’s superb strike as it flashed into the net.

Town looked vulnerable to Brackley’s counter attacks and Crook had to make a diving save to deny Armson.

A late run from the industrious,Warren Burrell,created an opportunity for Colbeck, but his centre was headed wide by Simon Ainge, who had replaced Turner.

Town have just two away games left before a largely disappointing season comes to a close.

Town, 1 Crook, 2 Turner(Ainge 60), 3 Parker, 4 Burrell, 5 Platt, 6 Ellis 9c0, 7 Colbeck (Porritt 82), 8 Agnew, 9 Day (Pittman 66), 10 Emmett, 11 Leesley.

Unused subs,16 Lees, 18 Elliott Booking Leesley, Man of the Match Emmett.

Scorer Leesley 58.

Brackley, 1 Laurie Walker, 2 Myers, 3 Gudger, 4 Byrne, 5 Graham, 6 Dean, 7 Glenn Walker, 8 Armson (Lowe 86),9 Ndlovu,( Diggin 81), 10 Moyo,11 Adam Walker.

Unused subs,14 Clifton, 15 Gouch, 17 Hempenstall Booking Byrne,

Scorers, Armson 40, Gudger 51. Att.660