Harrogate School Claims European Swimming title in European Schools Conference

Flying Finish! Ashville Swimming captains James Sadler and Rosie Rudolph in the cockpit before flying home with the European Trophy

Pupils from Ashville College’s Senior Swimming Team have lifted the title at a European swimming gala held in Switzerland.

The Harrogate school was one of ten from across the continent competing in the European Schools Conference tournament, staged at the International School of Zug and Luzern in Baar.

The 12 Ashville swimmers, who were competing against peers from Switzerland, France and Germany, won a total of 45 medals between them.

Overall, Ashville competed in 36 events, including individual races from 50m to 400m and freestyle to medley relays.

Both the girls and boys medley teams set championship records. Rosie Rudolph, Emma Moore, Hiromi Chan and Charlotte Paris competed in the girls’ team and James Sadler, Joe Moore, Aaron Rego and Russell Leckenby made up the boys’ medley team.

Additionally, the following Ashville swimmers achieved a European Record in the following events; Emma Moore in the 100m and 200m freestyle, Joe Moore in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and Hiromi Chan in the 100m butterfly.

At the end of the gala, Ashville were declared the overall winners thanks to the swimmers’ points total.

In the boys’ heats, Joe Moore came first with a total of 69 points, Aaron Rego came second with 68 points, James Sadler was fifth with 54 points and Finlay Waligora was seventh with 51 points. In the girls’ heats, Emma Moore came first with 72 points, Hiromi Chan was second with 67 points, Charlotte Paris came third with 63 points and Rosie Rudolph was seventh with 39 points.

Duncan Archer, Ashville College’s Head of Sports Development, said: This was an outstanding competition and the whole team did fantastically well. It was great to see the boys and girls flying the flag for England and competing against swimmers from other countries in this international event. In addition to their appearance in the gala, the students were able to visit The American International School in Lugano, and we are hopeful the hosts, The International School of Zug and Luzern, will be visiting Ashville in October. The pupils showed great maturity throughout the trip, and many came back with the knowledge that they have more to give in races that are back to back, and they have the ability to find another level of training and speed.