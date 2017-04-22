Bilton Gala goes back to the 70s

Share Share +1 Shares 1

The stage is set for the 40th anniversary edition of Bilton Gala in Harrogate.

In keeping with the special milestone, this year’s event on Monday 1 May 2017, which is sponsored by Verity Frearson and Yorkshire Radiology, has the theme ‘Back to the 70s’.

Entertainment includes the Stannage International Stunt Team, supported by strong man John Evans who will balance a car on his head.

New attractions include donkey rides, the reptile roadshow, archery and a special children’s magic show.

In addition, all of the old favourites will be there, including birds of prey flying displays, a children’s farm, fairground, bouncy castle, quad bikes and the ever-popular Diddy Dennis the child-friendly fire engine.

It will kick off at 12.30pm with a parade through Bilton led by the Gala Queen, 11-year-old Lottie Hullah, and her attendants Ruby Cryer and Bessie Bandeira, both aged 8.

Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Councillor Nick Brown, local MP Andrew Jones and Bilton Gala mascot Billowby Bear will also be there on the day.

Chairman Stuart Frost said: Bilton Gala is about the community, not only to put on a good day out, but to put money back into where it is needed through grants to the many groups, organisations and individuals in the Bilton area. In the last few years, we have been able to donate over £8,000 to the community, so please support the event and have a great day out.

Gates open at Richard Taylor Primary School at 12pm on Monday 1 May and entry is £2 for adults and 50p for children under 16.

More information at www.biltongala.org.uk