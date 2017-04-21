Harrogate Hospital Radio presenter scoops bronze at National Broadcasting Awards ceremony

Share Share +1 Shares 0

Harrogate Hospital Radio presenter Ellie Jackson has won Bronze in the Best Female Presenter category at this year’s national Hospital Broadcasting Awards.

This is the seventh time in eight years that the presenter, from Pateley Bridge, has been a finalist in these important industry awards.

In their deliberations, the judges said they loved the fact Ellie “was clearly being herself on the radio”, with one adding, “I got a feeling of real commitment – an authentic broadcaster, doing her thing”.

Harrogate Hospital Radio chairman Mark Oldfield said: With Harrogate Hospital Radio celebrating its 40th anniversary later this year, this is fantastic for Ellie and for us and it comes hot on the heels of the station retaining the Duke of York’s Community Initiative award. Ellie has been constantly shortlisted in these awards and it’s just superb she has won bronze in the Best Female Presenter category. This is an amazing achievement and everyone at Harrogate Hospital is immensely proud of her. In addition to her presenting duties, Ellie is in charge of the station’s fund-raising activities. She is a very popular member of the team and is greatly valued by all of us at Harrogate Hospital Radio.

The National Hospital Radio awards – which were announced at a ceremony at the Cloisters in Bolton – were the main part of the Hospital Broadcasting Awards annual conference attended by hospital radio station from across the UK.