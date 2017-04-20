Tour de Yorkshire 2017 race timings

Share Share +1 Shares 46

In the final run up to the third Tour de Yorkshire, North Yorkshire County Council is asking people intending to watch Stage Two of the race as it passes through the Harrogate and Selby districts to plan ahead to ensure they make the most of the event.

The Tour de Yorkshire takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend, Friday 28 April to Sunday 30 April, with Saturday seeing the elite cyclists race from Tadcaster to Harrogate.

North Yorkshire County Council’s Corporate Director for Business and Environmental Services, David Bowe, said: To make the most of this great event, planning your Tour de Yorkshire day out will help you to enjoy the race and stay safe. We want everyone watching the race to enjoy it, but we also want spectators to take care, be safe and respect their surroundings. The safety of the cyclists, other road users and spectators is paramount, so we are urging everyone to plan ahead and be prepared.

There is some specific advice to anyone intending to watch Stage Two of the race:

Tadcaster

Estimated race times, women’s 9.10am to 9.20am and men’s 2pm to 2.10pm. If people can, they are urged to walk into town to watch the race, but North Yorkshire County Council will be operating a shuttle bus between Tadcaster east and west during the closure of the bridge.

The service from Tadcaster east will run from the Leeds Arms, York Road at 7am and hourly until 6pm, except 9am and 2pm. The service from Tadcaster west will start at The Social Club, Chapel Street at 7.30am and hourly until 6:30pm, except 8.30am and 1.30pm. Full bus service details of all bus services over the Tour de Yorkshire weekend can be found at http://yorkbus.co.uk/news or call 01653 692556.

There will be activities in the town throughout the day, including the Tadcaster Cycle Festival in St Joseph’s street with big screens to watch the rest of the Tour stage.

Knaresborough

Estimated race times, women’s 9.52am to 9.55am and men’s 2.38pm to 2.41pm. Remember to give the riders a lot of space for the sprint point. There will be activities in the market place including a big screen. Those wishing to travel between Knaresborough and the stage finish in Harrogate should consider taking the train or the bus.

Pateley Bridge and Cote de Lofthouse

Estimated race times, women’s 10.26am to 10.56am and men’s 3.09pm to 3.54pm. A lot of people are expected to cycle to the Cote de Lofthouse and Nidderdale, so extra care is needed on the roads. Consider parking in Pateley Bridge and cycling to the Cote de Lofthouse.

Those who do drive to watch in Lofthouse should use the car parks provided by the local community. Arrive early and stay after the race – there are plenty of places to eat and drink. The route is very narrow through Lofthouse village but there are lots of open areas from which to watch the climb just beyond.

Lofthouse to Leighton Reservoir

Those riding this route should take care as there is a steep, fast descent down to Leighton reservoir. Between 9am and 5pm there will be a one-way system in operation for vehicles in the direction of the race route from Lofthouse village to the reservoir. Cyclists will still be able to cycle in both directions, except when the road is closed for the race.

Masham and West Tanfield

Estimated race times, women’s 11.08am to 11.30am and men’s 3.45pm to 4.25pm. Both venues are hosting events throughout the day.

Ripon

Estimated race times, women’s 11.32am to 11.46am and men’s 4.07pm to 4.19pm. Local residents are asked to walk to watch the race. There will be a big screen in the market place and activities in the city centre. Bus services will be running but there will be some changes to schedules because of road closures.

Harrogate

Estimated race times, women’s 12.15pm to 12.37pm and men’s 4.46pm to 5.04pm. On the A59 Skipton Road and A61 Ripon Road near the end of the race, the cyclists will be travelling at high speed and spectators are urged to stay off the carriageway to give them plenty of room. Residents are asked to walk or cycle to watch the race.

Bus services will be running but there will be some changes to schedules because of road closures.

More information on the Tour de Yorkshire route, advice for spectators, public transport, road closures and

timings can be found at northyorks.gov.uk/tour and letour.yorkshire.com