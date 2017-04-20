Synergy scoops accolade for customer experience 

Share Share +1 Shares 1

Vehicle leasing and finance credit broker, Synergy Automotive, has achieved the Gold Trusted Service Award from global independent feedback engine, Feefo, for the third consecutive year.

Paul Parkinson, MD of Synergy Automotive, said: Delivering outstanding customer experience by listening, understanding and responding to their needs – is at the heart of everything we do. Being awarded the Feefo globally respected gold standard for the third consecutive year is a great honour and a major endorsement for our hard working, top team as we look forward to another successful year ahead.

Andrew Mabbutt, CEO at Feefo, said: We would like to offer our congratulations to Synergy Automotive and all the winners of this year’s Feefo Trusted Service award and we are so proud that so many businesses are putting customer service first. We have been working closely with all our customers to build trust and transparency online, and ultimately helping shoppers buy with confidence and make better decisions.

Synergy Automotive continues to mark year-on-year growth and expansion. The business is currently rolling out a £150k investment programme to deliver further customer service benefits, improvement projects include the launch of a new online business trading platform and boosting the effectiveness of its entire digital presence.