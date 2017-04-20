Starbeck level crossing subway to be replaced during late-May bank holiday

Share Share +1 Shares 72

Network Rail will replace a subway beneath a busy level crossing in North Yorkshire during the late-May bank holiday.

Having had its life prolonged to this point by years of regular maintenance, the subway which passes beneath Starbeck level crossing in Harrogate now needs renewing completely and is due to be replaced over the weekend of May 26-29.

The work will mean the A59 through Starbeck will be closed for three days while work to remove the rails, track bed and replace the subway take place, with no trains able to run between York and Harrogate via Starbeck during that weekend and bus replacement services in operation. A clearly signposted diversion route will also be in operation for motorists.

Chris Gee, head of operations for Network Rail’s London North Eastern and East Midlands route, said: Years of maintenance have kept the subway, the road and the railway in good working order, but the time has come to replace it completely. We have worked with Northern and the council in planning this work and while there is never a good time to disrupt rail passengers, road users or the nearby community, the work has been planned to keep the disruption to a minimum and we thank all those affected by the closure for their patience.

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director at Northern, said: This is vital work at Starbeck and we have worked closely with Network Rail to keep the disruption to our customers to an absolute minimum. Modernisation is happening across the railway in the north of England and the subway works at Starbeck are another example of the investment being committed to projects designed to future proof the network. Such projects go hand-in-hand with our own modernisation programme which will see the introduction of 281 new, purpose built, carriages, refurbished trains and better stations.