Video: Clare Balding walks the Nidderdale Way for Radio 4

Clare Balding in Pateley Bridge at the start of the Nidderdale Way

Presenter, writer and journalist, Clare Balding, has started the Nidderdale Way today (19 April 2017). Clare is recording her journey for the Radio 4 Rambings Programme, due to air on the 18 May 2017

The Nidderdale Way is a 53 mile circular walk with riverside sections along the River Nidd, along Scar House Reservoir and Gouthwaite Reservoir.

From Pateley Bridge, the route is North through Ramsgill, along Gouthwaite Reservoir, as far North as Scar House Reservoir. From there, it heads back South, again along the Gouthwaite Reservoir, before looping through Ripley and back to Pateley Bridge through Hampsthwaite, Darley and Summerbridge.