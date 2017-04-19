Ripon and Skipton MP comments on General Election announcement

Theresa May has today won the backing from parliament for a snap UK election in June 2017.

Julian Richard Smith is the Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency of Skipton and Ripon.

Julian Smith MP has commented on the Prime Minister’s recent announcement of an early General Election:

This afternoon MPs voted in the House of Commons by a very large margin for an early General Election to take place on 8 June.

I am pleased that the Conservative Party now have this opportunity to go to the people and secure the strong and stable leadership that this country needs to see us through Brexit and beyond.

As the Prime Minister explained in her statement, we have this one-off chance to hold an election before the Brexit negotiations begin in earnest and we need to end the uncertainty caused by the opposition.

We will stick to our Plan for a Stronger Britain and take the right long-term decisions for a more secure future.

The choice is between strong and stable leadership in the national interest with Theresa May and the Conservatives – or weak and unstable coalition government led by Jeremy Corbyn.

It is an incredible privilege to represent Skipton and Ripon and should the Skipton and Ripon Conservative Association readopt me to be their candidate in this election I look forward to campaigning hard for a country that works for everyone.