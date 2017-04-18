Yorkshire estate agency director back in the saddle to help charity’s anniversary cycle challenge

Mark, Head of Residential Sales at the independent agency’s 11 Yorkshire branches, will be experiencing a different kind of waterside activity by cycling the length of the canal from Liverpool to Leeds

An estate agency director from Harrogate is back in the saddle to help a charity get over the finishing line in its quest to raise £30,000 to mark its 30th anniversary.

As colleagues from Linley & Simpson will be using paddle power in the Dragon Boat Races organised at Roundhay Park, Leeds, in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice, Mark Christopher will be resorting to pedal power in his own challenge for the same good cause.

Mark, Head of Residential Sales at the independent agency’s 11 Yorkshire branches, will be experiencing a different kind of waterside activity by cycling the length of the canal from Liverpool to Leeds – that’s 127.5 miles and 91 locks in just two days over the weekend of May 6 and 7.

He is joining more than 50 other cyclists, some as young as ten, for the Uncle Mick’s Bike Ride challenge, which has set itself an ambitious target of raising £30,000 – £1,000 for every year Martin House has supported children and young people with life-limiting illness.

Mark recently cycled to Paris on a charity bike ride but the canalside challenge, which will end at Granary Wharfe in Leeds, marks a new departure for him.

Mark said: The whole company has thrown itself behind the fund-raising campaign to support Martin House – our chosen Charity of the Year – and this is my way of contributing to the amazing work its staff do, day-in day-out, for children and their families across Yorkshire. It’s a great opportunity to keep fit, have fun, raise money for a deserving cause – and take in some of the UK’s most breathtaking scenery along the way.

You can support Mark and his fund-raising ride in aid of Martin House Children’s Hospice through this dedicated page on the Just Giving website.

www.justgiving.com/UMBR2017