Car and motorcycle collision in Pateley Bridge

Share Share +1 Shares 4

Police are appealing for information after a collision near Pateley Bridge between a car and a motorcycle.

The collision occurred on Thursday 6 April at about 6.50pm on the B6265 road just outside Pateley Bridge, at the entrance to Harefield Hall. It involved a black Citroen C2 car and a Rieju Marathon 1 motorcycle.

The rider suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Gary Anderson at Pateley Bridge Police Station. Please dial 101 and select option 2, or email gary.anderson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12170061931.