Ashville College announces appointment of new Headmaster

Richard Marshall, currently Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, will succeed Mark Lauder as the tenth Headmaster of Ashville College

The Board of Governors is delighted to announce that Richard Marshall, currently Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, will succeed Mark Lauder as the tenth Headmaster of Ashville College, with effect from January 2018.

Peter Whiteley, Chair of Governors at Ashville, said: We had a very strong field of applicants for the Head’s post; but Richard was the standout candidate for the Governing Body and the staff and pupils who met him during the selection process. He brings with him genuine experience of running a very successful school and we were all very impressed by his ambition, energy and drive, and also his commitment to the values that make Ashville special. I have no doubt that Richard will not only maintain Ashville’s current momentum, but will lead the College to become even stronger.

Richard is currently the 38th Headmaster of Bury Grammar School Boys, an HMC school which was rated double “Excellent” by the Independent Schools Inspectorate in November 2016.

He has been at Bury since 2006, having joined the school as Head of Chemistry, he gained promotion to Head of Science, with subsequent promotions to Deputy Head Academic (2008), Second Master (2010) and ultimately Headmaster in March 2013.

Prior to joining Bury, Richard was Head of Sixth Form at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School, Blackburn.

Richard is a graduate of University of Birmingham (First in Biochemistry) and has an MSc in Science Communication from Imperial College London. He describes himself as “loving technology” and as an advocate of using technology in the classroom to improve pupil outcomes, something he has successfully achieved at Bury. He also writes a weekly educational column for his local newspapers.

Richard’s other interests include sport and travel; he represented England at basketball as a schoolboy at Under 15, 19 and 23 age levels, whilst also playing for the British University England team and was captain of his university first team.

He describes himself as a basketball fanatic, and continues to enjoy watching, playing and coaching basketball. Richard is married to Kimberley, also a teacher, and has three young children who will also be joining Ashville in January.

On his appointment as the tenth Headmaster of Ashville College, Richard said: I am honoured and privileged to be appointed as the next Headmaster of this prestigious and forward looking school. Ashville College is truly unique, a successful day and boarding school with a global identity and perspective. I look forward to building on the successes of previous Headmasters and leading the school in its exciting next stage of development.