Business market to be most successful yet as all stands sell-out

A sold-out Yorkshire Business Market is now just days away – and the final booking was particularly fitting.

The last stall was sold to CorCoach, an independent bike business specialising in factory and custom-built bikes as part of the Green Commute initiative.

With Yorkshire Business Market set to take place on Monday, April 24 – just days before dozens of leading professional riders descend on the region for the Tour de Yorkshire – the booking has put the ideal finishing touch to this year’s event.

YBM chairman Mark Lancaster said: There’s a lot of focus on the region as the Tour de Yorkshire returns again, and particularly on Harrogate as it hosts two finishes in one day on the Saturday, so we were particularly pleased to welcome CorCoach as our final exhibitor. The professional cyclists may not use powered bikes, but they are an increasingly popular solution for businesses and commuters. This final booking is a reflection of the huge diversity of businesses that will be present around the aisles of YBM again this year.

As well as more than 100 stalls filled with leading businesses from across the region, Pavilions of Harrogate is set to be packed with over 1,000 visitors. Leeds City Region LEP’s AD:Venture has become the latest partner of the event, promoting its programme of support for new and growing businesses.

Meanwhile, a series of seminars and networking events will run throughout the day, giving business owners and managers the chance to boost their work with new skills and contacts.

Mark added: Exhibition space has been in high demand this year and, along with a record number of advance visitor registrations, this points to our most successful event yet. Stand space is now completely sold out for exhibitors, and businesses across the region are busy working on making their stands interesting and engaging. Anyone who wants to be part of YBM this year can still register on our website to join us as a visitor on the day – and of course, attendance is free. We have once again attracted some leading Yorkshire figures to join us, so our visitors and exhibitors will see some familiar faces as they tour the aisles. The day will get off to a great start with the opening ceremony at 10am, this year being performed by Roger Marsh OBE, Chairman of Leeds City Region LEP.

This year’s event takes place at Pavilions of Harrogate on Monday, 24 April 2017 from 10am to 4pm. Seminars run throughout the day on topics covering everything from business growth to using social media.

A handful of places are still available for the FSB Breakfast, which takes place at the same venue from 7.30am. Pre-booking is essential, either through the YBM website or direct with FSB North Yorkshire.

For details of all the seminars and networking opportunities, or to register to attend YBM as a visitor, go to www.yorkshirebusinessmarket.org