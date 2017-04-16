Freemasons donate more than £33,000 to 27 regional organisations

Hospitals, community sports groups, school and hospices throughout North, South and West Yorkshire are the latest good causes to benefit from the charitable efforts of Freemasons.
In total, 27 organisations will receive between them grants totalling £33,690 from the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.
Harrogate organisations to benefit are Killinghall Nomads Disability FC (£750), Harrogate Sea Cadets (£1000) and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (£1000).
The money, all raised by members and lodges within the province, will be used by the recipients to purchase an array of specific items, including kitchen appliances, tents, sports kits and storage units.
Each year, the fund allocates £200,000 in major and minor grants, but, as this year marks the tercentenary of the first United Grand Lodge of England, and the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s bicentenary, this figure is being increased to £300,000.
Those to benefit from the latest round of grant giving include:
- Sheffield Hospitals Cystic Fibrosis Charity, which has been given £2,000 to buy three Z-beds, two small wheelchairs, three laptop computers and kitchen items.
- Take Heart, based in Leeds General Infirmary, has received £2,600 to purchase two storage cupboards.
- Bradford Park Avenue Community Football Club has been awarded £2,500 towards the cost of buying a fridge, a boiler and a cooker with a hob for a new kitchen.
- Ilkley Youth and Communities Centre received £2,000 to help purchase new IT equipment and work desks.
- Holmbridge Cricket and Football club received the largest donation of £3,000. This is to help towards a £99k electronic scoreboard.
David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: Yet again this is a prime example of Freemasonry being at the very heart of the communities that we live and work in.
These 27 recipients are all benefitting from the fundraising efforts of freemasons throughout the province.
Charitable giving is one of the three main principles of Freemasonry, and, as we mark two major milestones this year, I’m delighted to say we will be significantly increasing the amount we give from £200,000 to £300,000.
Further information about the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding is available from its website, http://wrprovince.net/
The full list of recipients is below:
|Beneficiary
|Cause
|Grant
|Lodge/Chapter
|Area Number
|Roberttown Rainbows, Brownies and Guides
|Storage shelves and lockable cupboards for new meeting place.
|£750
|Zetland Chapter
|1
|Eldwick & Gilstead Horticultural Society
|Install six new water taps along with central pathway of allotments used mainly by the elderly.
|£250
|Bingley Chapter
|1
|Bradford Disability Football Club
|Renewing tracksuits of its 135 members at a cost of £25 each.
|£750
|Victoria Lodge
|1
|Bradford Park Avenue Community FC
|Towards cost of buying cooker, hob, fridge and boiler for new kitchen.
|£2500
|Lodge of St Peter and Harmony Lodge
|1
|Lighthouse Futures Trust
|List of garden maintenance tools.
|£2000
|Lodge of Peace
|1
|Beneficiary
|Cause
|Grant
|Lodge/Chapter
|Area Number
|Holmebridge Cricket & Football Club
|Part of a £99k project to buy an electronic scoreboard. £3000 donated
|£3000
|Holme Valley Lodge
|2
|Berry Brow Infant and Nursery School
|Towards cost of buying a climbing frame and equipment (already raised £13k)
|£1000
|Brooke Lodge
|2
|Yetton Together
|Fitting out kitchen £6000 & white goods £1000
|£1000
|Lodge of Peace
|2`
|Parkwood Scout Group
|Buy 10 tents at £180 each, 10 stoves at £60 each
|£1000
|Colne Valley Lodge
|2
|30th Holy Nativity Scout Group
|Two Garmin GPS units for use on weekend training events
|£600
|Cambodunum Lodge
|2
|Woodley School and College, Huddersfield. School with 164 children with autism
|Items to equip new room to reduce class sizes. List of seven items of sensory equipment.
|£1000
|Lodge of Harmony
|2
|Saddleworth Ranger Amateur Rugby League FC
|Request to fit out new clubhouse with tables and chairs at a cost of £2600
|£1000
|Lodge of Candour
|2
|Hepworth Community Association
|Provide defibrillator in village.
|£2000
|Holme Valley Lodge
|2
|Safe Anchors Trust LTD
|Replace heavy steel hatch on narrow boat with lighter aluminium hatch
|£850
|Mexborough Lodge
|2
|7th St George’s Scout Group
|Replace old worn tents 4 x £160
|£640
|Halez Fax Lodge
|2
|Beneficiary
|Cause
|Grant
|Lodge/Chapter
|Area Number
|Stepping stones 11 Project, Skipton
|Towards buying a summer house to use as an office/shop
|£1000
|Mawsis Lodge
|3
|Killinghall Nomads Disability FC
|To replace sweatshirts, training balls, carry bags, match balls and bibs
|£750
|The Spa Lodge
|3
|Harrogate Sea Cadets
|To replace old band instruments and pass old to new recruits
|£1000
|The Spa Lodge
|3
|Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate
|Fit out safety suite for mental health patients. Bed £512, TV & Cabinet £774, Sound System £650
|£1000
|The Spa Lodge
|3
|Ilkley Youth and Communities Centre
|Estimated costs of IT equipment and work desks at £3600.
|£2000
|Ben Rhydding Lodge
|3
|Otley Cricket Club
|Project at £9300. Selected new mower at £1500
|£1500
|Chevin Lodge
|3
|Beneficiary
|Cause
|Grant
|Lodge/Chapter
|Area Number
|Cawthorne Victoria Jubilee Museum
|Preserve 40 reels of old cine film by converting to digital format
|£1000
|Keresforth Lodge
|4
|Sheffield Hospitals Charity Cystic Fibrosis for in patient and visitors room
|Three Z-beds at £890 each, two small wheelchairs at £200 each, three laptops at £500 each and other kitchen items.
|£2000
|Hoyland Scout Group
|List of items including tents, stoves, hammocks and tarpaulins
|£1000
|Rockley Abbey Lodge
|4
|Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) Sheffield Children’s Hospital
|Contribution towards fitting out new care centre. Items from wish list.
|£1000
|Cathedral Lodge
|4
|Beneficiary
|Cause
|Grant
|Lodge/ Chapter
|Area Number
|Brigshaw Learning Partnership
|Playtime packs and games packs
|£500
|Legiolium Lodge
|5
|Take Heart (Charity of Yorkshire Heart Centre)
|Storage cupboards 2 x £2600
|£2600
|Defence Lodge
|5