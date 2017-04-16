Freemasons donate more than £33,000 to 27 regional organisations

Share Share +1 Shares 28

Hospitals, community sports groups, school and hospices throughout North, South and West Yorkshire are the latest good causes to benefit from the charitable efforts of Freemasons.

In total, 27 organisations will receive between them grants totalling £33,690 from the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.

Harrogate organisations to benefit are Killinghall Nomads Disability FC (£750), Harrogate Sea Cadets (£1000) and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (£1000).

The money, all raised by members and lodges within the province, will be used by the recipients to purchase an array of specific items, including kitchen appliances, tents, sports kits and storage units.

Each year, the fund allocates £200,000 in major and minor grants, but, as this year marks the tercentenary of the first United Grand Lodge of England, and the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s bicentenary, this figure is being increased to £300,000.

Those to benefit from the latest round of grant giving include:

Sheffield Hospitals Cystic Fibrosis Charity, which has been given £2,000 to buy three Z-beds, two small wheelchairs, three laptop computers and kitchen items.

Take Heart, based in Leeds General Infirmary, has received £2,600 to purchase two storage cupboards.

Bradford Park Avenue Community Football Club has been awarded £2,500 towards the cost of buying a fridge, a boiler and a cooker with a hob for a new kitchen.

Ilkley Youth and Communities Centre received £2,000 to help purchase new IT equipment and work desks.

Holmbridge Cricket and Football club received the largest donation of £3,000. This is to help towards a £99k electronic scoreboard.

David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: Yet again this is a prime example of Freemasonry being at the very heart of the communities that we live and work in. These 27 recipients are all benefitting from the fundraising efforts of freemasons throughout the province. Charitable giving is one of the three main principles of Freemasonry, and, as we mark two major milestones this year, I’m delighted to say we will be significantly increasing the amount we give from £200,000 to £300,000.

Further information about the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding is available from its website, http://wrprovince.net/

The full list of recipients is below:

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/Chapter Area Number Roberttown Rainbows, Brownies and Guides Storage shelves and lockable cupboards for new meeting place. £750 Zetland Chapter 1 Eldwick & Gilstead Horticultural Society Install six new water taps along with central pathway of allotments used mainly by the elderly. £250 Bingley Chapter 1 Bradford Disability Football Club Renewing tracksuits of its 135 members at a cost of £25 each. £750 Victoria Lodge 1 Bradford Park Avenue Community FC Towards cost of buying cooker, hob, fridge and boiler for new kitchen. £2500 Lodge of St Peter and Harmony Lodge 1 Lighthouse Futures Trust List of garden maintenance tools. £2000 Lodge of Peace 1

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/Chapter Area Number Holmebridge Cricket & Football Club Part of a £99k project to buy an electronic scoreboard. £3000 donated £3000 Holme Valley Lodge 2 Berry Brow Infant and Nursery School Towards cost of buying a climbing frame and equipment (already raised £13k) £1000 Brooke Lodge 2 Yetton Together Fitting out kitchen £6000 & white goods £1000 £1000 Lodge of Peace 2` Parkwood Scout Group Buy 10 tents at £180 each, 10 stoves at £60 each £1000 Colne Valley Lodge 2 30th Holy Nativity Scout Group Two Garmin GPS units for use on weekend training events £600 Cambodunum Lodge 2 Woodley School and College, Huddersfield. School with 164 children with autism Items to equip new room to reduce class sizes. List of seven items of sensory equipment. £1000 Lodge of Harmony 2 Saddleworth Ranger Amateur Rugby League FC Request to fit out new clubhouse with tables and chairs at a cost of £2600 £1000 Lodge of Candour 2 Hepworth Community Association Provide defibrillator in village. £2000 Holme Valley Lodge 2 Safe Anchors Trust LTD Replace heavy steel hatch on narrow boat with lighter aluminium hatch £850 Mexborough Lodge 2 7th St George’s Scout Group Replace old worn tents 4 x £160 £640 Halez Fax Lodge 2

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/Chapter Area Number Stepping stones 11 Project, Skipton Towards buying a summer house to use as an office/shop £1000 Mawsis Lodge 3 Killinghall Nomads Disability FC To replace sweatshirts, training balls, carry bags, match balls and bibs £750 The Spa Lodge 3 Harrogate Sea Cadets To replace old band instruments and pass old to new recruits £1000 The Spa Lodge 3 Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, Harrogate Fit out safety suite for mental health patients. Bed £512, TV & Cabinet £774, Sound System £650 £1000 The Spa Lodge 3 Ilkley Youth and Communities Centre Estimated costs of IT equipment and work desks at £3600. £2000 Ben Rhydding Lodge 3 Otley Cricket Club Project at £9300. Selected new mower at £1500 £1500 Chevin Lodge 3

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/Chapter Area Number Cawthorne Victoria Jubilee Museum Preserve 40 reels of old cine film by converting to digital format £1000 Keresforth Lodge 4 Sheffield Hospitals Charity Cystic Fibrosis for in patient and visitors room Three Z-beds at £890 each, two small wheelchairs at £200 each, three laptops at £500 each and other kitchen items. £2000 Hoyland Scout Group List of items including tents, stoves, hammocks and tarpaulins £1000 Rockley Abbey Lodge 4 Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) Sheffield Children’s Hospital Contribution towards fitting out new care centre. Items from wish list. £1000 Cathedral Lodge 4

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/ Chapter Area Number Brigshaw Learning Partnership Playtime packs and games packs £500 Legiolium Lodge 5 Take Heart (Charity of Yorkshire Heart Centre) Storage cupboards 2 x £2600 £2600 Defence Lodge 5