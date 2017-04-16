Front Page Harrogate News 

Freemasons donate more than £33,000 to 27 regional organisations

Hospitals, community sports groups, school and hospices throughout North, South and West Yorkshire are the latest good causes to benefit from the charitable efforts of Freemasons.

In total, 27 organisations will receive between them grants totalling £33,690 from the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s Provincial Grand Master’s Fund.

Harrogate organisations to benefit are Killinghall Nomads Disability FC (£750), Harrogate Sea Cadets (£1000) and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust (£1000).

The money, all raised by members and lodges within the province, will be used by the recipients to purchase an array of specific items, including kitchen appliances, tents, sports kits and storage units.

Each year, the fund allocates £200,000 in major and minor grants, but, as this year marks the tercentenary of the first United Grand Lodge of England, and the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s bicentenary, this figure is being increased to £300,000.

Those to benefit from the latest round of grant giving include:

  • Sheffield Hospitals Cystic Fibrosis Charity, which has been given £2,000 to buy three Z-beds, two small wheelchairs, three laptop computers and kitchen items.
  • Take Heart, based in Leeds General Infirmary, has received £2,600 to purchase two storage cupboards.
  • Bradford Park Avenue Community Football Club has been awarded £2,500 towards the cost of buying a fridge, a boiler and a cooker with a hob for a new kitchen.
  • Ilkley Youth and Communities Centre received £2,000 to help purchase new IT equipment and work desks.
  • Holmbridge Cricket and Football club received the largest donation of £3,000.  This is to help towards a £99k electronic scoreboard.

 

David S Pratt, the Provincial Grand Master of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding, said: Yet again this is a prime example of Freemasonry being at the very heart of the communities that we live and work in.

These 27 recipients are all benefitting from the fundraising efforts of freemasons throughout the province.

Charitable giving is one of the three main principles of Freemasonry, and, as we mark two major milestones this year, I’m delighted to say we will be significantly increasing the amount we give from £200,000 to £300,000.

 

Further information about the Freemasons Province of Yorkshire West Riding is available from its website, http://wrprovince.net/

 

 The full list of recipients is below:

 

Beneficiary CauseGrantLodge/ChapterArea Number
Roberttown Rainbows, Brownies and GuidesStorage shelves and lockable cupboards for new meeting place.£750Zetland Chapter1
Eldwick & Gilstead Horticultural SocietyInstall six new water taps along with central pathway of allotments used mainly by the elderly.£250Bingley Chapter1
Bradford Disability Football ClubRenewing tracksuits of its 135 members at a cost of £25 each.£750Victoria Lodge1
Bradford Park Avenue Community FCTowards cost of buying cooker, hob, fridge and boiler for new kitchen.£2500Lodge of St Peter and Harmony Lodge1
Lighthouse Futures TrustList of garden maintenance tools.£2000Lodge of Peace1

 

Beneficiary Cause GrantLodge/Chapter Area Number
Holmebridge Cricket & Football ClubPart of a £99k project to buy an electronic scoreboard. £3000 donated£3000Holme Valley Lodge2
Berry Brow Infant and Nursery SchoolTowards cost of buying a climbing frame and equipment (already raised £13k)£1000Brooke Lodge2
Yetton TogetherFitting out kitchen £6000 & white goods £1000£1000Lodge of Peace2`
Parkwood Scout GroupBuy 10 tents at £180 each, 10 stoves at £60 each£1000Colne Valley Lodge2
30th Holy Nativity Scout GroupTwo Garmin GPS units for use on weekend training events£600Cambodunum Lodge2
Woodley School and College, Huddersfield. School with 164 children with autismItems to equip new room to reduce class sizes. List of seven items of sensory equipment.£1000Lodge of Harmony2
Saddleworth Ranger Amateur Rugby League FCRequest to fit out new clubhouse with tables and chairs at a cost of £2600£1000Lodge of Candour2
Hepworth Community AssociationProvide defibrillator in village.£2000Holme Valley Lodge2
Safe Anchors Trust LTDReplace heavy steel hatch on narrow boat with lighter aluminium hatch£850Mexborough Lodge2
7th St George’s Scout GroupReplace old worn tents 4 x £160£640Halez Fax Lodge2

 

BeneficiaryCauseGrantLodge/ChapterArea Number
Stepping stones 11 Project, SkiptonTowards buying a summer house to use as an office/shop£1000Mawsis Lodge3
Killinghall Nomads Disability FCTo replace sweatshirts, training balls, carry bags, match balls and bibs£750The Spa Lodge3
Harrogate Sea CadetsTo replace old band instruments and pass old to new recruits£1000The Spa Lodge3
Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, HarrogateFit out safety suite for mental health patients. Bed £512, TV & Cabinet £774, Sound System £650£1000The Spa Lodge3
Ilkley Youth and Communities CentreEstimated costs of IT equipment and work desks at £3600.£2000Ben Rhydding Lodge3
Otley Cricket ClubProject at £9300. Selected new mower at £1500£1500Chevin Lodge3

 

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/ChapterArea Number
Cawthorne Victoria Jubilee MuseumPreserve 40 reels of old cine film by converting to digital format£1000Keresforth Lodge4
Sheffield Hospitals Charity Cystic Fibrosis for in patient and visitors roomThree Z-beds at £890 each, two small wheelchairs at £200 each, three laptops at £500 each and other kitchen items.£2000
Hoyland Scout GroupList of items including tents, stoves, hammocks and tarpaulins£1000Rockley Abbey Lodge4
Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) Sheffield Children’s HospitalContribution towards fitting out new care centre. Items from wish list.£1000Cathedral Lodge4

 

Beneficiary Cause Grant Lodge/ ChapterArea Number
Brigshaw Learning PartnershipPlaytime packs and games packs£500Legiolium Lodge5
Take Heart (Charity of Yorkshire Heart Centre)Storage cupboards 2 x £2600£2600Defence Lodge5

 

 

