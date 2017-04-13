Shortlist announced for Hospitality and Tourism Awards Night

Organisers have announced the shortlist for each of the eleven categories in the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards which will be presented at a spectacular gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on 5th June 2017.
Category sponsors and organisers were in town this week to meet some of the nominees after having deliberated long & hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations again this year with over 1500 received in total – an awards record!
In their ninth year the awards are organised and hosted by Destination Harrogate, the association of the leading hotels of the town. David Ritson, Chair of Destination Harrogate, added, “Nine years in to running these awards it is clear from the number of entries we received again this year, that these awards have truly captured the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town. As the quality of the votes improves we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated. Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”
Simon Cotton, General Manager, Cedar Court Hotel and Vice Chair of Destination Harrogate commented: The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the short list. There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year. To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted several sponsors visited the nominees at their place of work and spent some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs. There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday 5th June will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.
If you would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets are available through Linda Bradley Tel 01423 858585 or email sc@cedarcourtharrogate.co.uk costing £59 per person.
The judging panel’s shortlists for each category are:
Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
Pennie Greenwood – Crackerjack BBQ Events
Carla Addyman – Balterzens
David Rodriquez – Restaurant 92
Louise Morrey – Bettys Harlow Carr
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
Jack Newton – West Park hotel
Natalie Adams – 10 Devonshire Place
Kita Hudson – The Last Post
Leeroy Chikumbo – Hotel Du Vin
William Martin – Viper Rooms
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
Simon Jewitt – Norse
Dominic Henderson – Hoxton North
Whaheed Rojan – The Round Table Dining
Peter Fulford – Banyan & Harrogate Grammar
Michael Carr – Restaurant 92
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print
Tilly Peppers
Hoxton North
The Last Post
Harrogate College Catering Students
Deanos Graze & Grill
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
Little Ale House
11 Somerset House
Revolucion De Cuba
Manna Bakery
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidvest Foodservice
John Fox
Allan Clarke
Brian James
Katie Summersall
Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Blueline Taxis
Harrogate International Festivals – Carabosse
Adam Chandler – Harrogate Film
Harrogate Christmas Market
The Royal Hall Restoration Committee
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Leeds Bradford International Airport
Deborah Rolph – Harrogate Convention Centre
Fatou Sepiere – The Old Swan hotel
Clemence Roux – West Park hotel
Gareth Vowles – The Pit
Sophie Pride – William & Victorias
Lucy McCarthy – The Yorkshire hotel
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Visit Harrogate
The Orchid
Norse
Fisk
Restaurant 92
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
10 Devonshire Place
Christies
Pitcher & Piano
The Royal Baths Champagne Bar
Hales Bar
Harrogate Ambassador – sponsored by Harrogate Chamber of Trade & Commerce
The winner of this special Award is to be announced on the night.