Shortlist announced for Hospitality and Tourism Awards Night

Organisers have announced the shortlist for each of the eleven categories in the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards which will be presented at a spectacular gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on 5th June 2017.

Category sponsors and organisers were in town this week to meet some of the nominees after having deliberated long & hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations again this year with over 1500 received in total – an awards record!

In their ninth year the awards are organised and hosted by Destination Harrogate, the association of the leading hotels of the town. David Ritson, Chair of Destination Harrogate, added, “Nine years in to running these awards it is clear from the number of entries we received again this year, that these awards have truly captured the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town. As the quality of the votes improves we have been keen to go and see these ‘stars’ in action and it is great to see their faces when they realise their hard work has been appreciated. Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.”

Simon Cotton, General Manager, Cedar Court Hotel and Vice Chair of Destination Harrogate commented: The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and it took a lot of deliberating to decide who would make the short list. There were a lot of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year. To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted several sponsors visited the nominees at their place of work and spent some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs. There is no doubt that the awards night on Monday 5th June will once again be a quick sell out and continue to build upon the huge success that it has been in the past.

If you would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets are available through Linda Bradley Tel 01423 858585 or email sc@cedarcourtharrogate.co.uk costing £59 per person.

The judging panel’s shortlists for each category are:

Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water

Pennie Greenwood – Crackerjack BBQ Events

Carla Addyman – Balterzens

David Rodriquez – Restaurant 92

Louise Morrey – Bettys Harlow Carr

Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark

Jack Newton – West Park hotel

Natalie Adams – 10 Devonshire Place

Kita Hudson – The Last Post

Leeroy Chikumbo – Hotel Du Vin

William Martin – Viper Rooms

Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm

Simon Jewitt – Norse

Dominic Henderson – Hoxton North

Whaheed Rojan – The Round Table Dining

Peter Fulford – Banyan & Harrogate Grammar

Michael Carr – Restaurant 92

Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum Print

Tilly Peppers

Hoxton North

The Last Post

Harrogate College Catering Students

Deanos Graze & Grill

Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College

Little Ale House

11 Somerset House

Revolucion De Cuba

Manna Bakery

Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidvest Foodservice

John Fox

Allan Clarke

Brian James

Katie Summersall

Best Achievement of the Year – sponsored by Blueline Taxis

Harrogate International Festivals – Carabosse

Adam Chandler – Harrogate Film

Harrogate Christmas Market

The Royal Hall Restoration Committee

Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Leeds Bradford International Airport

Deborah Rolph – Harrogate Convention Centre

Fatou Sepiere – The Old Swan hotel

Clemence Roux – West Park hotel

Gareth Vowles – The Pit

Sophie Pride – William & Victorias

Lucy McCarthy – The Yorkshire hotel

Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Visit Harrogate

The Orchid

Norse

Fisk

Restaurant 92

Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s

10 Devonshire Place

Christies

Pitcher & Piano

The Royal Baths Champagne Bar

Hales Bar

Harrogate Ambassador – sponsored by Harrogate Chamber of Trade & Commerce

The winner of this special Award is to be announced on the night.