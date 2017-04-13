Harrogate company helps discover diamonds

Hoseshop’s Mick Shakespeare in his Harrogate premises with some of the hoses and couplings supplied to a diamond mine in Angola - photo by Giles Rocholl

A family-run Harrogate business has just dispatched its largest order – nearly three miles of hoses to a diamond mine in Angola.

The hoses, from Hoseshop Ltd based in Follifoot, just outside Harrogate, North Yorkshire, are being shipped 4,600 miles to the Somiluana diamond mine.

Mick Shakespeare, owner and managing director of Hoseshop was delighted to win the £137,000 contract. His company was in competition with a South African firm but clinched the deal due to the quality of the hoses he supplies.

Mick, 50, said: This was a fantastic contract for Hoseshop to win and is the largest order we have had. Our customer was very impressed by our service and flexibility to accommodate his packing requirements. He has already sent further inquiries to us.

The team at the Somiluana mine will use the hoses to pump water away from the mining area and into natural watercourses.

In the case of riverbed deposits, sections of the river are temporarily diverted during the dry season so that the mine team can search for diamonds.

Hoseshop was able to offer a technical specification for the quality of the 4.8km of high-pressure layflat hose which was supplied in 200-metre lengths and in three different sizes, 4″ bore, 6″ bore and 8″ bore. Hoseshop also supplied the couplings to join the hoses together.

Having secured such a lucrative, worldwide deal, Mick is now hoping to continue to expand Hoseshop’s product range and look to make inroads into the USA market.

Hose Shop is a division of Shakespeare Hydraulics Ltd. Shakespeare Hydraulics Ltd was established in August 1989 and is still a family owned and run business. Hoseshop.net is a specialist hose division. www.hoseshop.net