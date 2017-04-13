Calling budding singers and actors – perform at the Gilbert and Sullivan Festival

Share Share +1 Shares 10

Young people aged between 9 and 19 years and who love to sing and act are invited to join the Festival Youth Production of HMS PINAFORE at this year’s Gilbert & Sullivan Festival in Harrogate. The show will be performed in Harrogate on Saturday 12 August. Rehearsals will be in Harrogate each day from Saturday 5 August.

The Youth Production is sponsored by the Festival as part of its active programme of youth initiatives and provides an amazing opportunity for young people to learn about theatre, opera, singing and acting. There is no charge for participants.

Festival Director Ian Smith said: The Festival Youth Production is always a highlight of the Festival and many of our young people have gone on to have outstanding careers in the world of theatre and music. Gilbert & Sullivan is the ideal introduction to opera and musical theatre.

Auditions will be in Harrogate in May.

For more information call 01422 323252 or email janet@gsfestivals.org

About the Festival

The International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival was founded by Ian Smith and son Neil in 1994 and was staged in Buxton Opera House until 2014 when it moved to Harrogate.

The Smiths founded the Festival when they realised that their beloved Gilbert & Sullivan was steadily declining. The original D’Oyly Carte Opera Company had closed and poor productions had led to a downturn in popularity. The success of the Festival has exceeded their wildest dreams and visitors now travel from all around the world including the USA, Japan, Australia, South Africa, and across Europe to soak up the special, friendly atmosphere of this quintessentially English event.

The 24th Gilbert & Sullivan Festival will take place in Harrogate 4-20 August 2017 with over 30 fully staged performances in the Royal Hall and the specially built “Savoy Theatre” next door.

Box Office: 01422 323252 or book online at www.gsfestivals.org